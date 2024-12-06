News & Insights

Kuya Silver Secures Additional Financing for Projects

December 06, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Kuya Silver (TSE:KUYA) has released an update.

Kuya Silver has successfully closed a second tranche of convertible financing, raising CAD$436,500 to support its mining operations at the Bethania Project in Peru. The financing deal includes convertible debentures with a 8% interest rate and share purchase warrants, offering flexible repayment terms. This move underscores Kuya Silver’s commitment to advancing its silver mining projects in Peru and Canada.

