Kuya Silver Secures Additional Financing for Projects

Kuya Silver (TSE:KUYA) has released an update.

Kuya Silver has successfully closed a second tranche of convertible financing, raising CAD$436,500 to support its mining operations at the Bethania Project in Peru. The financing deal includes convertible debentures with a 8% interest rate and share purchase warrants, offering flexible repayment terms. This move underscores Kuya Silver’s commitment to advancing its silver mining projects in Peru and Canada.

