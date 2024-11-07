News & Insights

Stocks

Kurita Water Industries Enjoys Strong Profit Growth

November 07, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kurita Water Industries (JP:6370) has released an update.

Kurita Water Industries reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 3.8% to 195,530 million yen and a significant profit growth of 18.6% to 14,932 million yen. The Electronics Industry segment showed mixed results, while the General Industry segment saw a notable rise in orders and sales, despite global economic uncertainties. The company’s strategic focus on large-scale projects and recurring contract-based services has bolstered its profitability, reflecting a robust recovery in key markets.

For further insights into JP:6370 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTWIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.