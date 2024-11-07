Kurita Water Industries Enjoys Strong Profit Growth

Kurita Water Industries (JP:6370) has released an update.

Kurita Water Industries reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 3.8% to 195,530 million yen and a significant profit growth of 18.6% to 14,932 million yen. The Electronics Industry segment showed mixed results, while the General Industry segment saw a notable rise in orders and sales, despite global economic uncertainties. The company’s strategic focus on large-scale projects and recurring contract-based services has bolstered its profitability, reflecting a robust recovery in key markets.

For further insights into JP:6370 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.