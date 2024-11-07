Kurita Water Industries Enjoys Strong Profit Growth

Kurita Water Industries (JP:6370) has released an update.
Kurita Water Industries reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 3.8% to 195,530 million yen and a significant profit growth of 18.6% to 14,932 million yen. The Electronics Industry segment showed mixed results, while the General Industry segment saw a notable rise in orders and sales, despite global economic uncertainties. The company’s strategic focus on large-scale projects and recurring contract-based services has bolstered its profitability, reflecting a robust recovery in key markets.
