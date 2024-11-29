Kuraray Co. to Boost Non-Operating Income with Dividends

Kuraray Co (JP:3405) has released an update.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. is set to receive dividends totaling US$350 million from its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Hong Kong, which will contribute approximately JPY53.8 billion to its non-operating income for the fiscal year ending December 2024. The dividends will not affect the company’s consolidated business performance.

