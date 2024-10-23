Kura Oncology presents new data on KO-2806 with targeted therapies

Kura Oncology (KURA) announced the upcoming presentation of new preclinical data supporting the combination of its next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, FTI, KO-2806 with targeted therapies, including KRASG12C inhibitors and pan-RAS inhibitors, at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain. “We look forward to presenting an update to our growing body of preclinical and clinical data that demonstrate the potential of KO-2806 as a companion therapeutic to augment the antitumor activities of KRASG12C and pan-RAS inhibitors,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology.

