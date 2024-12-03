Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Plans Key Meeting

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2024 fourth extraordinary general meeting to discuss various resolutions, including a new framework agreement and proposed amendments to company regulations. Shareholders will be able to vote on these matters by proxy or in person, with poll results to be published on the company’s website after the meeting. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to evaluate potential strategic shifts and governance changes within the company.

