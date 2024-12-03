News & Insights

Stocks

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Plans Key Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3768) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2024 fourth extraordinary general meeting to discuss various resolutions, including a new framework agreement and proposed amendments to company regulations. Shareholders will be able to vote on these matters by proxy or in person, with poll results to be published on the company’s website after the meeting. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to evaluate potential strategic shifts and governance changes within the company.

For further insights into HK:3768 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.