Kunlun Energy Proposes KPMG as New Auditor

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited has proposed the appointment of KPMG as its new auditor, following the retirement of PwC. The decision is based on KPMG’s extensive experience, market reputation, and independence, with a special general meeting set to approve the appointment. This move is seen as beneficial for both the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.