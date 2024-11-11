News & Insights

Kunlun Energy Proposes KPMG as New Auditor

November 11, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited has proposed the appointment of KPMG as its new auditor, following the retirement of PwC. The decision is based on KPMG’s extensive experience, market reputation, and independence, with a special general meeting set to approve the appointment. This move is seen as beneficial for both the company and its shareholders.

