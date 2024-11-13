News & Insights

KULR Technology reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus (2c)

November 13, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $3.19M, consensus $2.41M. KULR CFO Shawn Canter noted, “We are proud to announce another record revenue quarter so meaningfully the result of our entire team’s focus and dedication. The announced license agreement for KULR Xero Vibe represents a new business model that can expand the ways we grow KULR. Our recent first “Open House” in Webster was a smashing success with many customers, potential customers, insurance, fire – including the FDNY – and hazmat experts, public officials, and investors in attendance. I think we will do more of those types of events to invite more and more people to see and experience the mission critical nature of our work for so many applications.”

