Kula Gold Limited Pushes Forward with Mt Palmer Exploration

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited is advancing its gold exploration at the Mt Palmer site in Western Australia, focusing on several promising shallow gold prospects. The company holds a significant land package in a prime geological setting, with multiple high-priority targets showing potential for substantial gold deposits. Kula is poised to begin resource drilling in early 2025, capitalizing on the robust global gold market.

