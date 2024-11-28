Kula Gold Limited Pushes Forward with Mt Palmer Exploration

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.
Kula Gold Limited is advancing its gold exploration at the Mt Palmer site in Western Australia, focusing on several promising shallow gold prospects. The company holds a significant land package in a prime geological setting, with multiple high-priority targets showing potential for substantial gold deposits. Kula is poised to begin resource drilling in early 2025, capitalizing on the robust global gold market.
