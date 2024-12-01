Kula Gold Begins Drilling at Mustang Prospect

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has begun drilling at its Mustang Gold Prospect in Western Australia, backed by the state’s Exploration Incentive Scheme. This marks the company’s first successful application for the scheme, highlighting the untapped potential in the region and the support for innovative exploration efforts. The project aims to uncover significant deposits in a geologically promising area, positioning Kula as a pioneer in this new search space.

