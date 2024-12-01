News & Insights

Stocks

Kula Gold Begins Drilling at Mustang Prospect

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kula Gold Limited has begun drilling at its Mustang Gold Prospect in Western Australia, backed by the state’s Exploration Incentive Scheme. This marks the company’s first successful application for the scheme, highlighting the untapped potential in the region and the support for innovative exploration efforts. The project aims to uncover significant deposits in a geologically promising area, positioning Kula as a pioneer in this new search space.

For further insights into AU:KGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.