Kuke Music Announces Leadership Change Amidst Strategic Continuity

November 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) has released an update.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, a prominent classical music service platform in China, announced the resignation of its President, Ms. Li Sun, effective July 23, 2024. The company expressed appreciation for her contributions and confirmed that CEO He Yu will continue to lead the firm. Kuke remains a leader in classical music content provision, leveraging its extensive library and innovative music learning solutions.

