Kubota Expands Financial Services in India

Kubota (JP:6326) has released an update.
Kubota Corporation is set to expand its footprint in India with the establishment of a new finance subsidiary, aimed at supporting the growing agricultural and construction machinery markets. The new subsidiary will offer specialized loan programs, enhancing Kubota’s business capabilities in the region. This strategic move aligns with the increasing demand for innovative financial solutions in the Indian market.
