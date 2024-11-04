News & Insights

Stocks

Krystal Biotech price target raised to $206 from $204 at Citi

November 04, 2024 — 09:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz raised the firm’s price target on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to $206 from $204 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s pipeline is an upside lever with multiple data catalysts coming – including KB408-AATD by 2024-end, KB707-solid tumor by 2024-end, KB407-CF in the first half of 2025, and ophthalmic B-VEC in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi adds that while it currently heavily risk-adjusts these programs, but achieving initial proof of concept could merit “substantial de-risking and a thesis re-assessment”.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KRYS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.