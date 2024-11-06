Kruso Kapital Reports Strong Growth Amidst Loan Expansion

Kruso Kapital S.P.A. (IT:KK) has released an update.

Kruso Kapital S.P.A. has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 27% increase in adjusted net profit to 3 million euros and a 25% rise in intermediation margin, driven by strong utilization of pledged loans in Italy. The company’s commercial performance in Greece has also improved, while the auction business for art and collectibles has declined. Additionally, the company experienced a 16% growth in net commissions, largely due to increased pledged auctions in Italy.

