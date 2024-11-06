Kruso Kapital Expands with New Credit Portfolio Acquisition

Kruso Kapital S.P.A. (IT:KK) has released an update.

Kruso Kapital has acquired a pledged credit portfolio valued at approximately 8.5 million euros from a leading Italian bank, expanding its presence in Tuscany with an addition of 8,500 policies to its existing customer base. This strategic move is set to enhance the ProntoPegno brand in the region, where Kruso Kapital already operates branches in Pisa, Livorno, and Florence. The acquisition, which is expected to close by January 2025, underscores the company’s commitment to growing its footprint in the pawn credit sector.

