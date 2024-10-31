KRUK S.A. Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

KRUK SA ( (KRKKF) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KRUK SA presented to its investors.

KRUK S.A. is a prominent European company specializing in the restructuring and recovery of debts purchased by its group companies, operating primarily in the financial services sector with a unique focus on debt management and credit services across multiple European countries. In its latest earnings report, KRUK S.A. demonstrated strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, highlighted by significant revenue growth and improved profitability. The company reported a substantial increase in revenue to PLN 2.3 billion, up from PLN 1.9 billion in the same period last year, and a notable rise in net profit attributable to owners, reaching PLN 958.8 million compared to PLN 756.8 million in 2023. Key performance metrics showed impressive gains, with operating profit improving to PLN 1.2 billion and net cash from operating activities shifting positively to PLN 95.2 million from a negative position last year. Additionally, the company saw an increase in its total assets and equity, reflecting solid financial health. Looking ahead, KRUK S.A. remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by strategic investments in debt portfolios and a robust operational framework across its diverse geographical markets.

