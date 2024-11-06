Kropz Plc Announces Passing of Chairman

Kropz Plc (GB:KRPZ) has released an update.
Kropz Plc mourns the passing of its chairman, Lord Renwick of Clifton, who provided steadfast leadership since the company’s IPO in 2018. Renwick, a former British diplomat with significant experience in Africa and the U.S., was known for his exceptional negotiation skills and broad-ranging engagement style. In his absence, Linda Beal has been appointed as interim Chair to guide the emerging African phosphate producer.
