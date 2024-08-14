Is Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kronos Worldwide (KRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kronos Worldwide is one of 236 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO's full-year earnings has moved 191.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KRO has moved about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 6.2% on average. This means that Kronos Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Royal Gold (RGLD). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Royal Gold's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kronos Worldwide belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #238 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.3% so far this year, so KRO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Royal Gold falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.9%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Kronos Worldwide and Royal Gold as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.