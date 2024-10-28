Kromek Group PLC Reports Revenue Growth and Reduced Losses

Kromek Group plc (GB:KMK) has released an update.

Kromek Group PLC has reported a 12% increase in revenue to £19.4m for the year ending April 2024, while reducing its loss before tax to £3.5m. The company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of £3.1m, surpassing market expectations, and made significant advances in both advanced imaging and CBRN detection. With ongoing collaborations and new contracts, Kromek is positioned for continued growth in these sectors.

For further insights into GB:KMK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.