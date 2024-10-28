News & Insights

Kromek Group PLC Reports Revenue Growth and Reduced Losses

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Kromek Group plc (GB:KMK) has released an update.

Kromek Group PLC has reported a 12% increase in revenue to £19.4m for the year ending April 2024, while reducing its loss before tax to £3.5m. The company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of £3.1m, surpassing market expectations, and made significant advances in both advanced imaging and CBRN detection. With ongoing collaborations and new contracts, Kromek is positioned for continued growth in these sectors.

