News & Insights

Stocks
ACI

Kroger upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

December 03, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded Kroger (KR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $73, up from $54. BMO Capital downgraded the shares this morning. Jefferies says that if the if the Albertsons (ACI) deal closes, it sees a path to double-digit earnings and 30%-plus free cash flow accretion potential via right-sizing of Albertsons’ working capital. If the deal does not close, Kroger keeps $6B of debt it raised for the merger, acting as support for the stock and driving earnings upside via share buybacks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Concurrently, Kroger’s foot traffic trends have been sequentially improving, while its fuel business is structurally more profitable now than pre-pandemic, “an incremental kicker,” adds Jefferies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACI
KR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.