Kroger Stock Up 8% in a Month: Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

The Kroger Co. KR has been climbing the charts of late, with its stock price up 7.5% in the past month. While the broader market has faced bouts of volatility, Kroger’s consistent growth has caught the attention of investors looking for stability in the grocery sector. As the stock continues its upward trajectory, the key question remains: Is this trend just the beginning of a longer rally, or will external factors derail the momentum?



Kroger’s success can be attributed to several strategic initiatives, including enhancements to its digital footprint, operational efficiency and competitive pricing strategies. Shares of this Cincinnati, OH-based company have outperformed both its retail - supermarket industry peers and the broader S&P 500 index, which have risen 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively, in the past month.



Closing Friday’s trading session at $55.89, Kroger is currently trading near the 52-week high of $58.34 attained on Apr. 3, 2024. The current price reflects a slight pullback from the peak, which may be due to some profit booking or hiccups related to geopolitical concerns. However, if the stock manages to break through its 52-week ceiling, it could reignite buying interest and attract new investors.



Technical indicators support Kroger’s strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Sprouts Farmers’ financial health and prospects.



Does Kroger Have Enough Fuel to Sustain Momentum?

In a tough retail environment marked by inflation and dwindling pandemic-era savings, Kroger has responded with a strong value proposition. By leveraging loyalty discounts, personalized offers and fuel rewards, the company has managed to ease the burden of budget-conscious consumers, driving customer visits. The company’s ability to keep prices low has contributed to positive customer trends, resulting in identical sales (without fuel) growth of 1.2% in the second quarter. Kroger anticipates this metric to rise between 0.75% and 1.75% in fiscal 2024.



Kroger’s “Our Brands” product portfolio has become a significant strength, enabling the company to offer a competitive alternative to national brands without compromising on quality. Sales growth for “Our Brands” outpaced national brands in the last reported quarter. The introduction of about 600 new products under the “Our Brands” portfolio this year reflects Kroger's commitment to offering quality products at compelling prices.



The company’s digital business is another key driver, powered by strategic initiatives like the Delivery Now program, the Boost membership program and the expansion of customer fulfillment centers. Digital sales grew 11%, led by 17% growth in delivery solutions and a 10% rise in pickup sales in the second quarter. E-commerce households increased by 14%, highlighting the effectiveness of Kroger’s strategy to elevate digitally engaged customers into regular online shoppers.



Kroger’s alternative profit ventures, including its retail media division, Kroger Precision Marketing (“KPM”), continue to demonstrate strong growth. KPM is on track to achieve more than 20% growth in retail media for the year. By monetizing its digital platform through advertising, Kroger creates a high-margin revenue stream that complements its core grocery operations. Health and wellness represent another area where Kroger sees long-term growth potential.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Kroger

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Kroger, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for both the current and next fiscal year by a penny to $4.46 and $4.64, respectively.



Is Kroger Stock Still Attractive After Recent Spike in Price?

Despite the recent uptick in stock price, Kroger remains an attractive investment from a valuation standpoint. The company's shares trade at a notable discount compared to industry peers. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, below the industry’s average of 28.33, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The company’s Value Score of A further validates its appeal.



If Kroger closes the Albertsons Companies acquisition, the deal could boost earnings growth by increasing the company’s market share and operational scale, positioning it more competitively against rivals like Amazon AMZN, Walmart WMT and Target TGT. This could prompt the market to reevaluate Kroger's stock, potentially narrowing the current valuation gap. However, it’s important to note that the deal is currently facing antitrust scrutiny.

Should You Buy Kroger Stock Now?

Kroger’s recent performance, driven by strategic initiatives in digital expansion, competitive pricing and private-label growth, makes it an attractive investment for those seeking exposure to the grocery sector. The company’s focus on delivering value to consumers, combined with its alternative profit ventures, positions it well for continued growth.



While the stock’s valuation remains appealing, investors should be cautious of external factors such as geopolitical uncertainties and regulatory risks surrounding the Albertsons acquisition. Nonetheless, Kroger’s well-defined customer segmentation strategy and growth initiatives make it a strong candidate for investment. Kroger currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

