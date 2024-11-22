Kroger names Mary Ellen Adcock chief merchandising and marketing officer

Kroger (KR) announced that Stuart Aitken is stepping down as senior vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer, to pursue other professional opportunities. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger through December 31, 2024. Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, will succeed him as chief merchandising and marketing officer.
