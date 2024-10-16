Kroger to Hire 25,000 Associates for Seasonal & Long-Term Roles

The Kroger Co. KR has announced its plan to hire more than 25,000 associates as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. The company is recruiting for various roles, including front-end clerks, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians and delivery drivers.



The company plans to fill positions in various departments, including retail, e-commerce and healthcare. This significant hiring push reflects Kroger’s commitment to providing exceptional service during the festive period.



As the holiday season approaches, retailers are actively preparing to meet shoppers’ expectations of exciting deals. Players in the industry are all geared up to walk the extra mile to capitalize on any potential upswing in demand. The backdrop of decent job growth and steady wage gains has so far supported consumer spending, exhibiting remarkable resilience despite a challenging economic environment.



KR Employees’ Benefits & Growth Opportunities

Kroger’s benefits go well beyond the basics, reflecting the company’s focus on immediate well-being and long-term employee development. One of the standout offerings is the company’s tuition reimbursement program, which provides up to $21,000 for education expenses available to part-time and full-time associates.



This benefit covers a wide range of educational opportunities, from GED courses to Ph.D. programs, helping employees pursue their academic and professional goals. Since the program’s launch, Kroger has invested more than $53.9 million in the education of its associates, with 86% of recipients being hourly workers. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to empowering its workforce through education.



In addition to educational opportunities, KR offers extensive training and development resources tailored to individual roles. Associates can access on-demand training through internal platforms, helping them build the skills needed for their positions. The company offers leadership and career advancement programs, and diversity, equity and inclusion training to ensure that every associate has the tools and support to succeed.

Wrapping Up

The holiday season is a critical revenue driver for retailers. Kroger’s plan to hire associates highlights its commitment to providing excellent services during the holiday season and offering long-term career opportunities. With U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, projected to rise 3.2% during the holiday season, per Mastercard Economics Institute, KR is well-positioned to capture consumer demand.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 22.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s 52.6% growth. Kroger’s success can be attributed to several initiatives, including enhancements to its digital footprint, operational efficiency and competitive pricing strategies. Notably, growth of Our Brands — Kroger's private-label products — has significantly contributed to its competitive advantage. The company's focus on delivering value to consumers, combined with its alternative profit ventures, positions it well for continued growth in a dynamic retail environment.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Flowers Foods FLO, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. OLLI.



Flowers Foods emphasizes providing high-quality baked items, developing strong brands, making innovations to improve capabilities and undertaking prudent acquisitions. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 5% and 1%, respectively, from the 2023’s reported levels. FLO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%.



Costco Wholesale sells high volumes of foods and general merchandise. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. COST has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2%.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 10.1% and 7.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels.



Ollie's Bargain is a value retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 12.7% and 8.8%, respectively, from fiscal 2023 actuals. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.9%.

