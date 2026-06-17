The Kroger Co. Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Key Elements to Watch

The Kroger Co. KR is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on June 18, before the opening bell. Investors are likely to focus on the company’s identical-sales performance, strength in e-commerce businesses and progress in driving customer traffic in a cautious consumer spending environment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $45.52 billion, indicating a 0.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has risen by a penny to $1.59 per share over the past seven days and implies a year-over-year jump of 6.7%.



Kroger has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KR surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%.





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What the Zacks Model Predicts for Kroger

As investors prepare for Kroger's first-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for Kroger this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kroger has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Kroger Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Kroger’s Q1 Earnings

Kroger’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued momentum in its core grocery business, driven by ongoing investments in value, customer experience and store execution. Management has emphasized lowering everyday prices, expanding promotional offerings and improving staffing levels in stores to enhance service and checkout experiences. These efforts appeared to be resonating with customers, as the company reported improving market-share trends and stronger food volume performance exiting the prior quarter. Kroger’s focus on delivering a compelling mix of affordability, fresh offerings and convenience is likely to have helped maintain customer traffic and basket growth during the quarter.



Another likely growth driver was Kroger’s expanding digital ecosystem. The company has been benefiting from strong e-commerce momentum, supported by its evolving fulfillment strategy and partnerships with third-party delivery providers. Management highlighted encouraging results from its relationships with DoorDash and Uber Eats, which have expanded customer reach and captured additional shopping occasions. Continued growth in digital engagement is likely to have strengthened customer loyalty while also supporting Kroger’s high-margin retail media business, creating a favorable mix of revenue streams during the quarter.



Kroger’s private-label portfolio and operational efficiency initiatives are also likely to have been important contributors to first-quarter performance. The company has continued to see strong customer acceptance of its Our Brands portfolio, particularly premium and health-focused offerings that provide value relative to national brands. At the same time, management has been pursuing sourcing improvements, procurement efficiencies, shrink reduction and technology-led productivity gains. These initiatives support profitability while allowing Kroger to reinvest savings into pricing and customer-facing improvements, helping strengthen its competitive position in a value-conscious consumer environment.



On the downside, first-quarter results are likely to be pressured by ongoing pharmacy-related headwinds and a highly competitive retail environment. On its lastearnings call management indicated that reimbursement changes tied to the Inflation Reduction Act, along with an accelerating shift from branded drugs to lower-priced generics, would weigh on pharmacy sales trends. Kroger expects identical sales growth without fuel between 1% and 2%, which includes an estimated 130-basis-point headwind from the Inflation Reduction Act. Kroger continued to invest aggressively in price and promotions to improve value perception and protect market share, which may have created pressure on margins.

Kroger Stock Price Performance

Kroger, which competes with Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI and Walmart Inc. WMT, has seen its shares decline 2.1% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 25.1%. Shares of Walmart have advanced 27.3%, while Albertsons Companies has fallen 28.5% in the same time frame.





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Does Kroger Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

Kroger is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.92. This valuation reflects a discount compared to the industry’s average of 36.30 and the S&P 500's P/E of 21.76. The stock also appears undervalued compared to its 12-month median P/E level of 12.98.



Kroger is trading at a discount to Walmart (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 39.95) but at a premium to Albertsons Companies (6.56).





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Final Words on Kroger Stock

Kroger enters its first-quarter earnings release with several encouraging factors in place, including steady momentum in its core grocery operations, continued growth in digital channels, improving customer engagement and ongoing efficiency initiatives. While pharmacy-related pressures and an intensely competitive pricing environment remain meaningful headwinds, the company appears well-positioned to offset some of these challenges through its value-focused strategy and expanding ecosystem. Given the favorable earnings setup, positive earnings-prediction indicators and Kroger’s history of delivering modest surprises, the likelihood of an earnings beat appears higher than that of a miss.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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