Kroger Announces Sale of Specialty Pharmacy Unit to Elevance Health

The Kroger Co. KR has completed the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health, following a definitive agreement announced on March 18, 2024. This transaction marks a strategic shift for KR, which has owned the specialty pharmacy business since 2012.



The decision to sell was driven by a regular review of the company’s assets, which indicated that the specialty pharmacy business would better realize its potential outside of Kroger's operations. The specialty pharmacy unit serves patients with chronic illnesses requiring complex care, including conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone deficiencies, multiple sclerosis and bleeding disorders.



KR’s Pharmacy Sale Enables Smooth Transition & Patient Care

With a focus on skilled clinicians and comprehensive therapy programs, the pharmacy offers education, resources, counseling, side effect management, financial assistance and personalized care to both patients and prescribers. This transaction does not include Kroger's in-store retail pharmacies or The Little Clinics, ensuring that those services remain separate from the sale.



Throughout the transition, both Kroger and Elevance Health worked diligently to minimize disruptions for patients and associates. The sale is not anticipated to impact KR's financial guidance for 2024, as the companies aim to ensure a smooth transition that fosters better outcomes for patients.



RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as Kroger's financial advisor for the transaction, whereas Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP provided legal counsel. The completion of this sale is expected to facilitate growth and improved results for the specialty pharmacy business, in turn, benefiting the patients it serves.

Other Growth Endeavors of KR

Kroger's clearly defined customer segmentation strategy, along with its focus on value and commitment to its 'Our Brands' portfolio, has helped it maintain a strong competitive position.



The management remains dedicated to its core strengths, which include offering a diverse selection of fresh products, delivering personalized shopping experiences, and creating a seamless digital ecosystem. These efforts are designed to sustain positive momentum and drive growth.

Conclusion

The sale of Kroger's specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health signifies a pivotal moment for the company, allowing it to streamline operations and focus on its core strengths. By divesting this segment, KR aims to enhance its overall service offerings while ensuring that the specialty pharmacy continues to thrive under Elevance Health's stewardship.



This strategic move not only positions Kroger for sustained growth but also ensures that patients receive the specialized care and support they need without disruption. As both companies work toward a seamless transition, the focus remains on delivering improved outcomes for patients, reaffirming KR's commitment to quality care and innovation in the healthcare sector.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 7.5% in the past month compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.

