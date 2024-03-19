News & Insights

Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme Unveils All-New Spring Mini Doughnuts

March 19, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Tuesday that it is launching all-new Spring Minis Collection of doughnuts.

From the first day of spring today through Easter Sunday, the company said it is helping fans "hatch happy" with family and friends.

Krispy Kreme's new Spring Minis will be available beginning March 19 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. The Spring Minis include four flavors with some Easter eggs sprinkled in.

The available flavors include Mini Birds Nest Doughnut made with CADBURY Mini Eggs, Hatching Chick Doughnut, Strawberry Egg Doughnut and Robin's Egg Doughnut.

Mini Birds Nest Doughnut made with CADBURY Mini Eggs is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut topped with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles, topped with CADBURY Mini Eggs.

It also includes Strawberry Egg Doughnut - a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing with yellow and teal drizzles; Hatching Chick Doughnut - a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in light yellow icing and white nonpareils, finished with chocolate and orange icing; as well as Robin's Egg Doughnut - a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in teal icing and daisy sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

The Hatching Chick Doughnut, Strawberry Egg Doughnut and Robin's Egg Doughnut are also available alongside the Original Glazed Doughnut, in a Krispy Kreme 8-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.