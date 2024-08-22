News & Insights

Krispy Kreme, Dr Pepper Join To Unveil Kickoff Collection Of All-new Doughnut

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme is partnering with Dr Pepper for the first time. Beginning Aug. 23 for a limited time at Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., doughnut lovers and football fans can enjoy the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection, featuring an all-new doughnut that delivers the refreshing experience of the iconic 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper, plus a returning Krispy Kreme seasonal favorite.

The Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection can be purchased in-shop and for pick-up at participating shops or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

