And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LGCF, in morning trading today Goldman Sachs Group is up about 3.1%, and JP Morgan Chase is up by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: KRE, LGCF: Big ETF Outflows
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