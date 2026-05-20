Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, where 13,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 21.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today Western Alliance Bancorporation is up about 1.4%, and UMB Financial is up by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LGCF, in morning trading today Goldman Sachs Group is up about 3.1%, and JP Morgan Chase is up by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: KRE, LGCF: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.