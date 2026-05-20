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KRE, LGCF: Big ETF Outflows

May 20, 2026 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, where 13,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 21.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today Western Alliance Bancorporation is up about 1.4%, and UMB Financial is up by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LGCF, in morning trading today Goldman Sachs Group is up about 3.1%, and JP Morgan Chase is up by about 0.9%.

KRE, LGCF: Big ETF OutflowsVIDEO: KRE, LGCF: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

KRE
LGCF
WAL
UMBF
GS
JPM

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