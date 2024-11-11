Kratos Defense price target raised to $30 from $26 at Noble Capital

Noble Capital analyst Joe Gomes raised the firm’s price target on Kratos Defense (KTOS) to $30 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Current world events are driving demand for Kratos products as the ongoing generational recapitalization of strategic weapon systems, including strategic satellites, air defense radar, and missile systems, continues to be a catalyst for Kratos, the analyst tells investors in a post-Q3 note.
