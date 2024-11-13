Kratos Defense awarded $116.7M prime contract to create, operate AFCGI

Kratos Defense (KTOS) & Security announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at a maximum of $116.7 million over five years to create and operate an Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure, AFCGI, for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s, SDA, Advanced Fire Control, AFC, program. The AFC will deliver integrated space and ground elements to demonstrate advanced fire control missions for missile defense.

