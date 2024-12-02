Kratos Defense announces Gold Sponsorship of Reagan National Defense Forum

Kratos Defense (KTOS) & Security Solutions announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Reagan National Defense Forum. This prestigious event, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, brings together national security leaders, policymakers, industry executives, and military officials to discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities facing our nation’s defense. As a Gold Sponsor, Kratos is reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovative technologies that support the warfighter and address critical national security priorities. The company’s leadership will join the dialogue on key topics, including the modernization of defense systems, affordability in defense solutions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like unmanned systems, hypersonics, and space systems.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KTOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.