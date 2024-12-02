News & Insights

Stocks

Kratos Defense announces Gold Sponsorship of Reagan National Defense Forum

December 02, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Kratos Defense (KTOS) & Security Solutions announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Reagan National Defense Forum. This prestigious event, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, brings together national security leaders, policymakers, industry executives, and military officials to discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities facing our nation’s defense. As a Gold Sponsor, Kratos is reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovative technologies that support the warfighter and address critical national security priorities. The company’s leadership will join the dialogue on key topics, including the modernization of defense systems, affordability in defense solutions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like unmanned systems, hypersonics, and space systems.

