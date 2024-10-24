News & Insights

Kraft unit Oscar Mayer may fetch $3B in sale, Reuters reports

October 24, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

JBS (JBSAY) and Sigma Alimentos are among those competing to acquire Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Oscar Mayer unit, Abigail Summerville of Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Sources told Reuters Oscar Mayer could fetch nearly $3B. Oscar Mayer has attracted interest from several potential buyers who have submitted initial bids in recent weeks, the sources added. A deal is still several weeks away from being finalized if the talks are successful, they added. Kraft seeks a valuation for Oscar Mayer equivalent to about 10 times its EBITDA of roughly $290M, the people noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

