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Kraft Heinz Introduces Changes In Operational Structure To Boost Growth

June 18, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced several significant changes, including reorganizing its operations into three regions - North America, Europe and Pacific Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Kraft Heinz is also combining its Procurement and Supply Chain teams into one global department, which will be led by Janelle Aydin as Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer.

Additionally, Cory Onell, Chief Omnichannel Sales & Asia Emerging Markets Officer, and Flavio Torres, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, will transition out of their roles.

The company expects these changes to help accelerate growth, sharpen focus, and more effectively deploy resources across its portfolio of iconic brands.

In the pre-market hours, KHC is trading at $23.25, up 0.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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