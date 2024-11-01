KP Tissue’s Strategic Financial Maneuver

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Kruger Products Inc., has successfully closed a private placement of senior unsecured notes worth CAD 135 million, with a 6.625% interest rate. The funds will be used to redeem existing notes and for general corporate purposes, signaling strategic financial management. This move may attract attention from investors looking for active financial maneuvers in the market.

