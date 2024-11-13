KP Tissue Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with Kruger Products experiencing a 10.1% revenue increase driven by higher sales volume and favorable prices. Despite rising costs, the company maintained solid adjusted EBITDA and made significant progress with its new manufacturing plant in Sherbrooke, enhancing its production capacity and market share.

