KP Tissue Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$19.77 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$15.39 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to C$544.65 million from C$546.11 million last year.

KP Tissue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$19.77 Mln. vs. C$15.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$544.65 Mln vs. C$546.11 Mln last year.

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