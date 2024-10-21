KP Tissue Expands with New Sherbrooke Plant

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. and Kruger Products have launched a new state-of-the-art tissue plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, boosting their production capacity by 60,000 metric tons. This $377.5 million project, supported by Investissement Québec, aims to strengthen their market presence in North America with premium tissue products.

For further insights into TSE:KPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.