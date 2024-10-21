News & Insights

KP Tissue Expands with New Sherbrooke Plant

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. and Kruger Products have launched a new state-of-the-art tissue plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, boosting their production capacity by 60,000 metric tons. This $377.5 million project, supported by Investissement Québec, aims to strengthen their market presence in North America with premium tissue products.

