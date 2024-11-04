News & Insights

Stocks

Kosmos reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 8c

November 04, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $407.83M, consensus $407.25M. Reports Q3 net production 65,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Commenting on the company’s third quarter 2024 performance, chairman and CEO Andrew Inglis said: “We continue to make good progress across the portfolio towards our production goal of ~90,000 boepd around the end of the year. As production rises and projects are completed, we plan to significantly reduce capital expenditure.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.