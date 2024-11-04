Kosmos reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $407.83M, consensus $407.25M. Reports Q3 net production 65,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Commenting on the company’s third quarter 2024 performance, chairman and CEO Andrew Inglis said: “We continue to make good progress across the portfolio towards our production goal of ~90,000 boepd around the end of the year. As production rises and projects are completed, we plan to significantly reduce capital expenditure.”

