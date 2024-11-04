Kosmos Energy Reports Robust Third Quarter 2024

Kosmos Energy Ltd ( (KOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kosmos Energy Ltd presented to its investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, primarily focused on deepwater operations along the offshore Atlantic Margins, with key assets in Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, along with significant gas projects in Mauritania and Senegal.

In its third quarter of 2024, Kosmos Energy reported a net income of $45 million, equating to $0.09 per diluted share, and an adjusted net income of $38 million or $0.08 per diluted share. The company highlighted successful operations in various regions, including the start of oil production at Winterfell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the initiation of production at a new well in Equatorial Guinea.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include revenues of $408 million with net production averaging approximately 65,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company managed to refinance near-term debt by issuing $500 million in senior notes due in 2031. Kosmos also increased its Reserve Based Lending Facility, ensuring a robust financial position moving forward.

Operationally, Kosmos achieved significant milestones including enhanced production in the Gulf of Mexico and the near completion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project. The company successfully concluded production enhancement projects in the Gulf and expects further operational efficiencies with its strategic capital allocation.

Looking ahead, Kosmos Energy aims to focus on cash generation and reducing its capital expenditure to approximately $400 million in 2025. This strategic focus is intended to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, enhance shareholder value, and improve financial resilience as it enters the new year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.