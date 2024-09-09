News & Insights

Kosmos Energy Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2031

September 09, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS, KOS.L) announced that it plans to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

Kosmos noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the tender offers for a portion of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026, 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 and 7.500% Senior Notes due 2028 announced today and to pay any related premiums, fees and expenses.

