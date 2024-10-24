News & Insights

Korvest Ltd. Maintains Strong Profit Amid Revenue Dip

October 24, 2024 — 10:32 pm EDT

Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Korvest Ltd. reported a profit after tax of $11 million for the third consecutive year, despite a slight drop in revenue to $102.9 million due to reduced major project income. The company’s improved profit margins and strong performance in galvanizing helped balance the decline. EzyStrut’s major project completions and efficient resource utilization contributed positively to financial outcomes.

