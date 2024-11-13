News & Insights

Korro Bio’s Progress and Financial Updates

Korro Bio, Inc. ( (KRRO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Korro Bio, Inc. presented to its investors.

Korro Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of genetic medicines using RNA editing to address both rare and widespread diseases. In their third-quarter 2024 financial report, Korro Bio announced significant strides, including a regulatory filing for a clinical study of KRRO-110 and a strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk. Key highlights from Korro’s recent activities include the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board, the demonstration of preclinical data at a scientific conference, and a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to explore RNA editing therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. Financially, Korro closed the quarter with $169.1 million in cash and securities, with R&D and administrative expenses showing an increase compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, Korro is set to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of KRRO-110 in early 2025, maintaining a strong cash runway into the second half of 2026, which positions it well to achieve its strategic objectives.

