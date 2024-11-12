Korro Bio reports Q3 EPS ($2.26), consensus ($2.61)

“Korro is delivering across key scientific, regulatory and business objectives, highlighted by our first regulatory filing submission, formation of a Clinical Advisory Board, and collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk,” said Ram Aiyar, PhD, CEO and President of Korro. “Driven by the dedicated efforts of our employees and growing leadership team, our clinical efforts are well underway, and we expect to dose the first participant in our Phase 1/2 clinical study of KRRO-110 in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval. With a strong balance sheet and cash runway into the second half of 2026, we are well-positioned to execute multiple meaningful inflection points for KRRO-110 and to advance our wholly owned and partnered pipeline programs.”

