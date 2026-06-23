Korn Ferry Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $73.13 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $64.24 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Korn Ferry reported adjusted earnings of $73.51 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $768.25 million from $719.82 million last year.

Korn Ferry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.13 Mln. vs. $64.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $768.25 Mln vs. $719.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 725 M To $ 745 M

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