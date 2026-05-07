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Korea Aerospace Q1 Operating Profit Rises

May 07, 2026 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korea Aerospace (047810.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 42 billion Korean won, a 39.7% increase compared to 30.1 billion won in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Operating income was 67.1 billion won, increased 43.4% compared to the same period last year, which recorded 46.8 billion won.

Sales were 1.09 trillion Korean won, up 56.3% year-over-year from 699 billion won in the first quarter of 2025.

Shares of Korea Aerospace are currently trading at 1,71,800 Korean won, down 2.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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