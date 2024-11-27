News & Insights

Kore Potash Addresses ASX Concerns on Kola Project

November 27, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Kore Potash PLC (GB:KP2) has released an update.

Kore Potash PLC, a company focused on potash development, has responded to an ASX Aware Letter concerning its recent Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract with PowerChina for the Kola Project in the Republic of Congo. This development highlights Kore Potash’s commitment to advancing its projects and engaging with regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:KP2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

