Kore Potash Addresses ASX Concerns on Kola Project

Kore Potash PLC, a company focused on potash development, has responded to an ASX Aware Letter concerning its recent Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract with PowerChina for the Kola Project in the Republic of Congo. This development highlights Kore Potash’s commitment to advancing its projects and engaging with regulatory requirements.

