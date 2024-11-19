Korab Resources Secures Renewal for Rum Jungle Exploration

Korab Resources Limited (AU:KOR) has released an update.

Korab Resources Limited has secured a renewal for its Exploration Licence EL29550 at the Rum Jungle Project in Northern Territory, Australia, extending until July 2026. The project spans 172 square kilometers and is rich in a variety of minerals, including magnesium, gold, and cobalt. The company is actively conducting high-resolution gravity surveys to explore these mineral prospects further.

