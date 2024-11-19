News & Insights

Stocks

Korab Resources Secures Renewal for Rum Jungle Exploration

November 19, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Korab Resources Limited (AU:KOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Korab Resources Limited has secured a renewal for its Exploration Licence EL29550 at the Rum Jungle Project in Northern Territory, Australia, extending until July 2026. The project spans 172 square kilometers and is rich in a variety of minerals, including magnesium, gold, and cobalt. The company is actively conducting high-resolution gravity surveys to explore these mineral prospects further.

For further insights into AU:KOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.