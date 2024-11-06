News & Insights

Korab Resources Adjusts Strategy for Mt. Elephant Project

November 06, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Korab Resources Limited (AU:KOR) has released an update.

Korab Resources Limited has withdrawn its applications for two exploration licenses at the Mt. Elephant Project in Western Australia, opting instead for a potential acquisition of a separate license. The move is part of Korab’s strategic adjustments in their exploration initiatives, reflecting the company’s dynamic approach to resource management.

