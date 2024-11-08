Koppers Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.37, consensus $1.30

Reports Q3 revenue $554.3M, consensus $577.8M. CEO Leroy Ball said, “Once again, I am pleased with the solid performance delivered by our global Koppers team in the third quarter, as evidenced by our strong financial results and solid safety performance. On the plus side, we generated improved sequential profitability in our railroad and carbon materials businesses, primarily driven by cost reduction initiatives undertaken earlier this year. However, we continued to experience reduced volumes year-over-year in our legacy utility pole business and lower sequential profitability in Performance Chemicals as a result of higher raw material costs. As always, the balance of our diversified business portfolio and our team’s ongoing commitment to solving everyday challenges demonstrated its value, keeping us on track to meet our 2024 goals.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KOP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.