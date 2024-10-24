News & Insights

Kopore Metals Offers New Shares to Raise $2.1 Million

October 24, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

Kopore Metals Ltd has announced a 2 for 1 pro rata renounceable entitlement offer, pricing new shares at $0.001 to raise approximately $2.1 million. This offer is available to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Investors should consider their financial situation and consult with financial advisors before participating.

