Kopore Metals Offers New Shares to Raise $2.1 Million

Kopore Metals Ltd has announced a 2 for 1 pro rata renounceable entitlement offer, pricing new shares at $0.001 to raise approximately $2.1 million. This offer is available to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Investors should consider their financial situation and consult with financial advisors before participating.

