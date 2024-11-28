Koonenberry Gold Highlights NSW Mineral Prospects

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.
Koonenberry Gold Limited has presented its latest investor update, focusing on its promising gold and copper exploration activities in New South Wales. The company emphasizes the geological potential of its projects, although it cautions that visual estimates are not a substitute for laboratory analyses. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with exploration results.
